Access Bank officer grabbed for dishonestly appropriating customer's money  

A 30-year-old banker, who is standing trial at the Tarkwa circuit court for dishonestly appropriating money belonging to a customer of Access Bank, has appeared before the same court on similar charge.

The accused person, Edmond Nashiru, pleaded not guilty to the offence, and was remanded into prison custody.

Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, prosecuting told the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu that the complainant Felicity Acquah, is a rotational nurse resident at New Atuabo.

She holds a savings account at Access Bank, Tarkwa branch, while Edmond is a front desk officer at the bank.

On November 6, 2023, the Tarkwa Police received a complaint from Felicity that she received series of mobile alert on his phone on same day indicating that her account had been debited with a total amount of GH￠9,781.00 without her consent.

Chief Inspector Lartey said Felicity went to Edmond at the banking hall for clarification, but he only told her that fraudsters had stolen her money and she left.

The prosecutor said as part of police investigation into the complaint on November 16, 2023, they obtained a court order and served management of the bank to provide detailed information on the transaction which led to the said cash stolen from Felicity’s account.

He said the audit department of the bank investigated the theft and presented their report to the police and explained that Edmond was the one behind the theft.

The report further indicated that the accused person used his cell phone to transfer the said money from Felicity’s account to two different MTN numbers.

Chief Inspector Lartey said Edmond was arrested for questioning and revealed to the police that he assisted Felicity to install a banking application on her mobile phone in the process obtained her log-in credentials account.

According to the prosecutor, Edmond said to cover up the crime, he tasked his brother who is currently on the run to get him two Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to purposely deposit the stolen money on it.

The court heard that after Edmond and his brother had successfully completed the transaction, they discarded the two SIM cards to ensure they were not apprehended.

The court has adjourned the case to Thursday December 28, 2023, for continuation.

GNA