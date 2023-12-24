Otumfuo and Dormaahene rift: Ghana needs peace — UN Peace Ambassador to Ghana

24.12.2023 LISTEN

The United Nations Peace Ambassador to Ghana and President of International Association of World Peace Advocate, Bishop Sam Owusu, has called on the National Peace Council to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in the “fight” between Otumfuo and Dormaahene.

According to him, if care is not taken the misunderstanding and “fighting” between these two great personalities could escalate and distabilise the country.

Addressing this issue during an interaction with the media, Ambassador Dr. Bishop Sam Owusu who doubles as the Founder of Pottersvile Church in Accra, stated that the time has come for the National Peace Council to immediately resolve the impasse.

“What is happening between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu is not healthy for the peace of our beautiful country both personalities command huge numbers of people and if things escalate, it is highly possible it could dishabilize the entire country,” he emphasized.

Ambassador Dr. Bishop Sam Owusu further stated that, “No one should take what is going on between Otumfuo and Dormaahene lightly at all especially when we pay attention to the incident that happened at Berekum during the funeral and burial of Berekum Paramount Chief.

"Peace is the most expensive commodity that should not be traded for anything. Ashantis and Bono people are not enemies so they should not create any scene that will foment any hatred between these two powerful ethnic groups. What’s going on is quite unfortunate and the United Nations are not happy with it at all”.

He however cautioned both feuding sides to desist from further making provocative statements, stressing that they should put the interest of their people first.

Ambassador Dr. Bishop Sam Owusu called on the President to elevate the status of the Peace Council to the status of National Peace Authority for legal backing to resolve the numerous chieftaincy issues.