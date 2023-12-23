Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie

Six passengers are reported dead after a public transport ran into an abandoned truck at the Banyard intersection at Awoshie in Accra.

The red passenger vehicle with registration number GW 6302-21, ran into the unattended truck bearing registration number GB 8896-21 and the brand inscription “Everpure.”

The driver and at least five passengers lost their lives on the spot around 3:40 am, as recounted by eyewitness Emmanuel Bekoe, a driver at Citi FM/Citi TV.

The police arrived shortly after to manage the situation.

The incident’s details, including the direction of the passenger vehicle, remain unclear due to the nature of the intersection.

Witnesses note that the abandoned truck displayed no visible signs of damage.

—citinewsroom