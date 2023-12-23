Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie

Social News Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Six passengers are reported dead after a public transport ran into an abandoned truck at the Banyard intersection at Awoshie in Accra.

12232023113605-txobredq5l-12232023111232-capture-19

The red passenger vehicle with registration number GW 6302-21, ran into the unattended truck bearing registration number GB 8896-21 and the brand inscription “Everpure.”

12232023113605-wbrevihuto-12232023111232-1-10

The driver and at least five passengers lost their lives on the spot around 3:40 am, as recounted by eyewitness Emmanuel Bekoe, a driver at Citi FM/Citi TV.

12232023113605-0f72ylkxws-12232023111232-6-5

The police arrived shortly after to manage the situation.

12232023113605-txobredq5l-12232023111232-capture-19

The incident’s details, including the direction of the passenger vehicle, remain unclear due to the nature of the intersection.

Witnesses note that the abandoned truck displayed no visible signs of damage.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Parliament approve nominations of three Court of Appeal Judges to Supreme Court Parliament approve nominations of three Court of Appeal Judges to Supreme Court 

2 hours ago

Mahama pledges to revive Komenda Sugar Factoryagain Mahama pledges to revive Komenda Sugar Factory again

2 hours ago

Intervene to avert destruction of 40million drugs – Persons living with HIVAIDS tell stakeholders Intervene to avert destruction of $40million drugs – Persons living with HIV/AID...

2 hours ago

Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie

2 hours ago

Suspend contract with SML – Parliament directs GRA Suspend contract with SML – Parliament directs GRA

2 hours ago

AR: STC bus catches fire at Asafo A/R: STC bus catches fire at Asafo

4 hours ago

Dias was not required to attend the reading of the judgment. By Seyllou AFP Senegal's supreme court upholds jail term for Dakar mayor

21 hours ago

Abronye DC, Bono regional chairman of the NPP Vote for Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo’s ‘impressive’ works — Abronye DC to Gha...

21 hours ago

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association GJA Election 2024: We shall fight back fiercely against attacks on journalists — GJA...

21 hours ago

A file photo Brilliant boy denied SHS education by mother and her ‘anti-school’ church

Just in....
body-container-line