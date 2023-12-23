Modern Ghana logo
Intervene to avert destruction of $40million drugs – Persons living with HIV/AIDS tell stakeholders

The Network of Persons Living With HIV/AIDS has called on stakeholders to as a matter of urgency intervene in the clearance of products worth US$40 million to avert destruction.

The network in a statement issued on Friday said “These products, crucial for the support of HIV and Malaria programs in Ghana, include Antiretrovirals (ARVs) and Malaria products. The potential destruction of these

commodities will result in massive stockouts of key commodities and interrupt vital health services, including the 2024 Insecticide-Treated Net (ITN) mass campaign.”

It urged stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health (MoH), Ghana Health Service (GHS), Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM), and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), to intervene immediately.

“Immediate action is necessary to ensure that the necessary clearances are obtained to prevent the destruction of these health products. Failure to address this issue would have severe consequences, impacting the health and well-being of countless individuals who depend on these medications,” it added.

