Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at Central University, has criticized the Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustafa Gbande, for his recent comment urging party members to arm themselves with machetes ahead of next year’s elections.

Gbande, in an interview on Okay FM's "Ade Akye Abia" programme, instructed NDC members to go into the polls armed, stating, "They think the way to go is violence, so I've told our leaders that if possible let's prepare twice the NPP and wait for them."

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah expressed deep concern over Gbande's comments, describing them as extremely unfortunate.

In a discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, he questioned how anyone could incite people to engage in violence, emphasizing the negative consequences such actions could have on the nation.

"The youth of Ghana should listen; be wise!" Dr. Otchere-Ankrah exclaimed.

He indicated that some ordinary Ghanaians have nowhere to go in the event of a civil war, urging the youth to disregard messages that promote violence.

"It is because of God's love for us, that is why such things don't happen to us. Should those things happen here, we have nowhere to go," he warned.