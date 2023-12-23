Modern Ghana logo
Suspend contract with SML – Parliament directs GRA

Finance Committee of Parliament has recommended a suspension of all payments under the government’s contract with SML from next year, pending a probe into the contract by Parliament.

The committee says upon a review of the contract, it requires Parliamentary approval under the Financial Management Act, hence the need for the GRA to be notified about the statutory requirement.

This was made known during a debate on the budget approval for other government obligations for the year 2024.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson speaking to journalists on the deal said “As part of the report the parliament of the Republic of Ghana has resolved that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) must immediately stop all payments to SML beginning January 1, 2024.

“Again, parliament resolves that GRA must be aware that the contract that the Ministry of Finance has with SML constitutes a multi-year commitment and section 33 of the Public Financial Management Act is clear on the matter that all multi-year commitments must be presented to parliament for consideration and approval.”

“So the contract in its current shape is not valid and must come to parliament for approval. It is also important to note that the same Finance Committee working with parliament has resolved to initiate a probe into the SML. I urge the Committee of Finance to conduct this probe diligently and in a manner that will show transparency.”

—citinewsroom

