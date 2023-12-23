Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: STC bus catches fire at Asafo

Social News AR: STC bus catches fire at Asafo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A bus belonging to Intercity STC Coaches Limited caught fire at the Asafo Interchange in Kumasi on Friday evening while transporting passengers from Accra to Kumasi.

1223202393605-23041q5dcx-1223202391232-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-12-22-at-1954062f7bbd80

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but all passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident escaped unhurt.

1223202393605-uaqctgfsrn-1223202391232-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-12-22-at-1954059c53362d

The majority of the passengers had alighted and the bus was heading to the Asafo Yard of the company with about 12 passengers on board when the bus caught fire upon reaching the Asafo interchange.

1223202393605-8dt2wkjvvq-1223202391232-batchwhatsapp-image-2023-12-22-at-1954056bde9545

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Parliament approve nominations of three Court of Appeal Judges to Supreme Court Parliament approve nominations of three Court of Appeal Judges to Supreme Court 

2 hours ago

Mahama pledges to revive Komenda Sugar Factoryagain Mahama pledges to revive Komenda Sugar Factory again

2 hours ago

Intervene to avert destruction of 40million drugs – Persons living with HIVAIDS tell stakeholders Intervene to avert destruction of $40million drugs – Persons living with HIV/AID...

2 hours ago

Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie Abandoned Everpure truck on road kills six persons in gory accident at Awoshie

2 hours ago

Suspend contract with SML – Parliament directs GRA Suspend contract with SML – Parliament directs GRA

2 hours ago

AR: STC bus catches fire at Asafo A/R: STC bus catches fire at Asafo

4 hours ago

Dias was not required to attend the reading of the judgment. By Seyllou AFP Senegal's supreme court upholds jail term for Dakar mayor

21 hours ago

Abronye DC, Bono regional chairman of the NPP Vote for Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo’s ‘impressive’ works — Abronye DC to Gha...

21 hours ago

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association GJA Election 2024: We shall fight back fiercely against attacks on journalists — GJA...

21 hours ago

A file photo Brilliant boy denied SHS education by mother and her ‘anti-school’ church

Just in....
body-container-line