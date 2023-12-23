A/R: STC bus catches fire at Asafo

A bus belonging to Intercity STC Coaches Limited caught fire at the Asafo Interchange in Kumasi on Friday evening while transporting passengers from Accra to Kumasi.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but all passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident escaped unhurt.

The majority of the passengers had alighted and the bus was heading to the Asafo Yard of the company with about 12 passengers on board when the bus caught fire upon reaching the Asafo interchange.

—Citi Newsroom