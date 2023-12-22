Asante Bekwai: Court jails child thief 60 months  

22.12.2023 LISTEN

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 21-year-old man to 60 months imprisonment in hard labour for child stealing.

Kwasi Edward, unemployed, was charged with causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry, stealing, abduction of a minor and indecent assault which he admitted.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum,prosecuting, told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that Mr Isaac Manu, the complainant, was the father of the ten-year-old victim, living at Brodekwano, where Edward, the convict also resided.

He said on November 26, 2023, at about 0100 hours victim was asleep with her elder sister in their room when Edward forced their window open by causing damage to it and entered the room.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum said the convict carried the victim on his arms, running but victim woke up in the process and screamed for rescue.

He took to the bush path and upon reaching a riverbank, he laid victim down on the floor to check whether victim was a male or female and after realizing the victim was female, he began undressing himself and that was when the victim stood up and started running back home.

Prosecution said she met her parents who heard her screaming and had gone in search for her.

He said the victim informed her parents of her ordeal but Edward managed to escape.

The Court heard that the complainant reported the case to Police and on December 9, 2023, the convict was arrested from his hideout at Peminase near Beposo.

Police told the Court that Edward admitted the offences in his cautioned statement.

GNA