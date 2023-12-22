Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo lacks understanding of Ghana’s constitutional process – Speaker Bagbin

Headlines Akufo-Addo lacks understanding of Ghanas constitutional process – Speaker Bagbin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has once again criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for withholding his assent to three bills passed by Parliament.

Bagbin asserted that the President’s refusal to sign the three private member’s bills demonstrates a misunderstanding of the constitutional processes of the country.

President Akufo-Addo, in a letter to Parliament, explained that his refusal to sign the Criminal Offences Amendment Bills 2023 Numbers one and two and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023, sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, was a result of their financial implications on the consolidated fund and their contravention of the constitution.

Addressing the issue on Friday, December 22, Bagbin described the president’s position as unfortunate.

“In the absence of a judicial determination from the Supreme Court, the president’s unilateral assessment of unconstitutionality does not hold legal water. It is a departure from the established legal procedure, norms and practices that govern our constitutional democracy.”

“The appropriate lawful response if they were genuine concerns about the constitutionality of the legislation, action of this house we agree to seek judicial review from the Supreme Court.”

“The steps taken by the president in this matter reflect a misunderstanding of the constitutional process and undermining the principles that uphold our democratic governance,” he said.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Police will come after you, you will hear from us – IGP warn criminals “Police will come after you, you will hear from us” – IGP warn criminals

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo lacks understanding of Ghanas constitutional process – Speaker Bagbin Akufo-Addo lacks understanding of Ghana’s constitutional process – Speaker Bagbi...

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia We will move economy with full speed in 2024 to ensure our recovery – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo Office of the President engaged in irresponsible spending; doesn't care about ap...

2 hours ago

Governs Kwame Agboza, Minority Chief Whip 2024 budget: Finance Ministry alone has about 75% share of appropriation — Minor...

2 hours ago

Its time for some changes in govt – NPP leadership calls for reschuffle It’s time for some changes in gov’t – NPP leadership calls for reschuffle

2 hours ago

Yuletide: 50 cut on transport fares for Nigerians good but what happens to them after? — Obi quizzes Tinubu Yuletide: 50% cut on transport fares for Nigerians good but what happens to them...

2 hours ago

Abronye DC, Bono regional chairman of the NPP Vote for Bawumia to continue Akufo-Addo’s ‘impressive’ works — Abronye DC to Gha...

2 hours ago

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association GJA Election 2024: We shall fight back fiercely against attacks on journalists — GJA...

2 hours ago

A file photo Brilliant boy denied SHS education by mother and her ‘anti-school’ church

Just in....
body-container-line