Expedite negotiations on salaries, other conditions of service — CLOSAG to gov’t

Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOSAG), has expressed deep concern over prolonged delays in concluding negotiations on salaries and conditions of service.

CLOSAG attributes the challenges to frequent fluctuations in fuel prices, resulting in consistently high transport fares.

During the delivery of the Association's Christmas message in Accra, Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOSAG, highlighted the hardships faced by members due to the economic downturn in 2022.

He emphasised the urgent need for the government to address the dire situation in 2024.

Mr Addo pointed out that rising utility bills, escalating food prices, and increasing rent charges are further contributing to the financial strain on workers.

The Executive Secretary emphasised that these factors have significantly diminished their remuneration, leaving them in a worse-off state.

He urged the government to expedite negotiations on salaries and other conditions of service, emphasising the necessity of finding a resolution to alleviate the financial burdens faced by workers.

Mr Addo disclosed that the National Secretariat has been inundated with petitions from various regions regarding the completion of negotiations for both the Civil Service and Local Government Service.

To address these concerns, Mr Addo announced that the National Executive Committee would be convened immediately after the festive season.

This meeting aims to formulate strategies to tackle the challenges faced by members and seek a resolution to the ongoing negotiations.

