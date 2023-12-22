Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
22.12.2023 Headlines

Prices of cement, rice, iron rods, maize, fuel, cooking oil are falling – Bawumia

Prices of cement, rice, iron rods, maize, fuel, cooking oil are falling – Bawumia
22.12.2023 LISTEN

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia claims recent government measures have contributed to macroeconomic stability.

Dr Bawumia highlighted the notable decrease in inflation and the reduction in prices of goods and services as clear indicators of the government’s dedication to rejuvenating the Ghanaian economy.

Addressing attendees at a National Thanksgiving service held at the NPP Headquarters in Accra, Dr Bawumia expressed optimism about the economic trajectory.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the post-Covid-19 era globally, Dr. Bawumia underscored Ghana’s resilience amid the economic and social shocks of the pandemic.

He emphasized the need for concerted efforts to alleviate the burdens carried into 2023, praising the progress made with gratitude to God.

“We are already aware that the post-Covid-19 era remains a difficult era in the history of the world and many countries across the globe are still recovering from the economic and social shock the pandemic created, Ghana has been no exception. As a party in power at such a difficult period in our global history, we can only thank God almighty for how far he has brought us.

“We have to work extra hard to lessen the burden that crossed 2023 with us. We started the year with an inflation rate of 56. 3 percent in January. As we speak the rate for November is 26.4 per cent. A significant drop and when you look at inflation, it has come down.

Highlighting specific economic achievements, Dr Bawumia “But what is remarkable is that prices of items that we normally buy are falling, cement prices are falling, fuel prices have fallen, cooking oil prices are falling, iron rod prices, rice prices are falling, maize prices are falling and this is telling us that something is happening because normally we see increases but we are seeing a decline in pricing.”

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga Witchcraft Bill: Let's trigger the constitution to impeach Akufo-Addo for breach...

1 hour ago

EPA cautions public against noise making during yuletide EPA cautions public against noise making during yuletide 

1 hour ago

Mahama Builds Ghana tour takes off in Central Region Mahama “Builds Ghana” tour takes off in Central Region

1 hour ago

2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH2.07 billion for government machinery 2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH¢2.07 billion for government machinery

1 hour ago

Market women, party faithful pick forms for Charles Bissueto contest NPP primary in Essikado Ketan Market women, party faithful pick forms for Charles Bissue to contest NPP primar...

1 hour ago

Resign if youre tired and dont sabotage the Party – Justin Kodua tells Ministers, CEOs, MMDCEs Resign if you’re tired and don’t sabotage the Party – Justin Kodua tells Ministe...

1 hour ago

Safia Mohammed appointed national coordinator for school feeding programme Safia Mohammed appointed national coordinator for school feeding programme

2 hours ago

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema urged official and private creditors to meet to resolve the impasse over a debt deal. By Geoffroy Van der Hasselt AFPFile Zambia president blames private creditors for debt deal delays

2 hours ago

Former Rwandan militia leader Seraphin Twarhirwa was jailed for life in Belgium for murders and rapes during the 1994 genocide. By Simon Wohlfahrt AFP Belgium jails Rwandan for life over 1994 genocide

2 hours ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegalese PM Amadou Ba named as ruling party's presidential candidate

Just in....
body-container-line