Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
22.12.2023 Headlines

Step down and stop sabotaging the party — Justin Kodua to 'tired' appointtees

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General SecretaryJustin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary
22.12.2023 LISTEN

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some government appointees.

Speaking at the party's Thanksgiving Service, Mr. Frimpong Kodua said those appointees' actions could affect the NPP's chances in the 2024 elections if not addressed.

He emphasized the need for President Akufo-Addo to undertake a cabinet reshuffle to remove those appointees who appear fatigued on the job.

According to the NPP chief scribe, CEOs, deputies and MMDCEs should step down voluntarily if tired to avoid harming the party's chances in 2024.

In his address, Mr. Frimpong Kodua urged tired officials to "step down and stop sabotaging the party."

He said "If you're a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realize you're tired, step down. Don't sabotage the party."

He added that he would speak to the President about the changes, as there have been discussions on reshuffling certain positions within the government.

The NPP General Secretary commended the resilience shown by the government in overcoming challenges throughout the year.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga Witchcraft Bill: Let's trigger the constitution to impeach Akufo-Addo for breach...

3 hours ago

EPA cautions public against noise making during yuletide EPA cautions public against noise making during yuletide 

3 hours ago

Mahama Builds Ghana tour takes off in Central Region Mahama “Builds Ghana” tour takes off in Central Region

3 hours ago

2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH2.07 billion for government machinery 2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH¢2.07 billion for government machinery

3 hours ago

Market women, party faithful pick forms for Charles Bissueto contest NPP primary in Essikado Ketan Market women, party faithful pick forms for Charles Bissue to contest NPP primar...

3 hours ago

Resign if youre tired and dont sabotage the Party – Justin Kodua tells Ministers, CEOs, MMDCEs Resign if you’re tired and don’t sabotage the Party – Justin Kodua tells Ministe...

3 hours ago

Safia Mohammed appointed national coordinator for school feeding programme Safia Mohammed appointed national coordinator for school feeding programme

4 hours ago

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema urged official and private creditors to meet to resolve the impasse over a debt deal. By Geoffroy Van der Hasselt AFPFile Zambia president blames private creditors for debt deal delays

4 hours ago

Former Rwandan militia leader Seraphin Twarhirwa was jailed for life in Belgium for murders and rapes during the 1994 genocide. By Simon Wohlfahrt AFP Belgium jails Rwandan for life over 1994 genocide

4 hours ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegalese PM Amadou Ba named as ruling party's presidential candidate

Just in....
body-container-line