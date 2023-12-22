Step down and stop sabotaging the party — Justin Kodua to 'tired' appointtees

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary

The NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some government appointees.

Speaking at the party's Thanksgiving Service, Mr. Frimpong Kodua said those appointees' actions could affect the NPP's chances in the 2024 elections if not addressed.

He emphasized the need for President Akufo-Addo to undertake a cabinet reshuffle to remove those appointees who appear fatigued on the job.

According to the NPP chief scribe, CEOs, deputies and MMDCEs should step down voluntarily if tired to avoid harming the party's chances in 2024.

In his address, Mr. Frimpong Kodua urged tired officials to "step down and stop sabotaging the party."

He said "If you're a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realize you're tired, step down. Don't sabotage the party."

He added that he would speak to the President about the changes, as there have been discussions on reshuffling certain positions within the government.

The NPP General Secretary commended the resilience shown by the government in overcoming challenges throughout the year.