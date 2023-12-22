It's time for reshuffle; I'll talk to Akufo-Addo — Justin Kodua

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary

22.12.2023 LISTEN

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said it is time for a reshuffle in the government.

Addressing attendees at the party's non-denominational Thanksgiving Service, Koduah said he would speak to President Akufo-Addo to initiate changes in his administration.

“It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President - I know there have been talks - it is time for changes within the government," he stated.

The NPP chief scribe expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some government appointees and asserted their actions could disrupt the party's electoral fortunes in 2024.

He called on officials who felt tired to resign and stop harming the NPP's chances in 2024.

"If you're a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realize you're tired, step down. Don't sabotage the party,” he said.

This comes after many calls to get the president to reshuffle his appointees amid the country's current economic hardship.

However, the president had shot down the calls describing it as an attempt by the opposition NDC to sabotage his government.