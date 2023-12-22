Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
22.12.2023 Headlines

It's time for reshuffle; I'll talk to Akufo-Addo — Justin Kodua

Justin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General SecretaryJustin Frimpong Koduah, NPP General Secretary
22.12.2023 LISTEN

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said it is time for a reshuffle in the government.

Addressing attendees at the party's non-denominational Thanksgiving Service, Koduah said he would speak to President Akufo-Addo to initiate changes in his administration.

“It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President - I know there have been talks - it is time for changes within the government," he stated.

The NPP chief scribe expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of some government appointees and asserted their actions could disrupt the party's electoral fortunes in 2024.

He called on officials who felt tired to resign and stop harming the NPP's chances in 2024.

"If you're a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realize you're tired, step down. Don't sabotage the party,” he said.

This comes after many calls to get the president to reshuffle his appointees amid the country's current economic hardship.

However, the president had shot down the calls describing it as an attempt by the opposition NDC to sabotage his government.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga Witchcraft Bill: Let's trigger the constitution to impeach Akufo-Addo for breach...

3 hours ago

EPA cautions public against noise making during yuletide EPA cautions public against noise making during yuletide 

3 hours ago

Mahama Builds Ghana tour takes off in Central Region Mahama “Builds Ghana” tour takes off in Central Region

3 hours ago

2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH2.07 billion for government machinery 2024 Budget: Parliament approves GH¢2.07 billion for government machinery

3 hours ago

Market women, party faithful pick forms for Charles Bissueto contest NPP primary in Essikado Ketan Market women, party faithful pick forms for Charles Bissue to contest NPP primar...

3 hours ago

Resign if youre tired and dont sabotage the Party – Justin Kodua tells Ministers, CEOs, MMDCEs Resign if you’re tired and don’t sabotage the Party – Justin Kodua tells Ministe...

3 hours ago

Safia Mohammed appointed national coordinator for school feeding programme Safia Mohammed appointed national coordinator for school feeding programme

4 hours ago

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema urged official and private creditors to meet to resolve the impasse over a debt deal. By Geoffroy Van der Hasselt AFPFile Zambia president blames private creditors for debt deal delays

4 hours ago

Former Rwandan militia leader Seraphin Twarhirwa was jailed for life in Belgium for murders and rapes during the 1994 genocide. By Simon Wohlfahrt AFP Belgium jails Rwandan for life over 1994 genocide

4 hours ago

AFP - SEYLLOU Senegalese PM Amadou Ba named as ruling party's presidential candidate

Just in....
body-container-line