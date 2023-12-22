Akufo-Addo lauds GTA for tremendous tourism marketing efforts

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for spearheading Ghana as the best and preferred tourist destination.

The passion, dedication and dynamism of GTA Chief Executive Officer Akwasi Agyemang and his entire staff have culminated in the milestones achieved in the last six years.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 50th anniversary of the GTA in Accra on Wednesday.

“I applaud the tremendous efforts of the Ghana Tourism Authority, its dedicated staff, led by its dynamic Chief Executive Officer, Akwasi Agyemang and its partners for the milestone achieved in the last six years,” he emphasised.

Some of the achievements chalked by GTA, such as the growth in international arrivals, domestic travel and the number of tourism facilities, have set a new standard for excellence, showcasing Ghana as a beacon of hope and a shining example for the world.

President Akufo-Addo also mentioned the initiatives rolled out, including the widely accepted year of return and beyond the return.

He, however, said the GTA needed to explore the immeasurable potential that lies ahead, urging it to commit to sustainable tourism practices, innovation and the preservation of cultural assets.

“Together, we can navigate the challenges of the future, build a thriving tourism industry and take Ghana to even greater heights,” he noted.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, representing the sector minister, urged the gathering to acknowledge the contributions of the visionaries who spearheaded GTA five decades ago, nurturing it from a board to authority.

He said the leadership of President Akufo-Addo had shepherded the tourism ministry to higher heights, including leading to the drafting of the year of return and beyond the return.

“Let us continue to work hand-in-hand to build the future, where the beauty of Ghana’s tourism, arts and culture shine even brighter,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Akwasi Agyemang, thanked all the industry stakeholders for the support and collaborations that brought the GTA to its current state.

According to him, the legacy of President Akufo-Addo “in tourism is unmatched,” citing that, under his leadership, domestic tourism grew by 59% over the previous year, adding that international tourism arrivals have also increased.