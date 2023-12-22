Ensure election 2024 is free and fair – National House of Chiefs to EC

The National House of Chiefs has urged all stakeholders in Ghana’s electoral process to prioritize the creation of a peaceful and transparent environment for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to the National House of Chiefs, failure to ensure free and fair elections risks plunging the country into the dark chapters of violence that marred past elections.

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, addressing a meeting in Kumasi, said a transparent electoral process would forestall violence that characterised previous elections.

“The EC, political parties, media, election observers, and electorates should focus on free and fair elections and our campaigns should be based on issues. Campaigning should be decent and should be focused on issues not insults or attacks on opponents.

“The EC working with all stakeholders should continue to promote the atmosphere for free, fair and peaceful elections so that losers will accept their loss in good faith. Electoral violence is expensive and should be avoided at all costs. We have only one country. That is Ghana,” he stressed.

-citinewsroom