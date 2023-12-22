Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Under no circumstances can same-sex unions be approved — Zambian Catholic Bishops

Headlines Under no circumstances can same-sex unions be approved — Zambian Catholic Bishops
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has issued a statement rejecting same-sex unions after a recent Vatican declaration on blessing such couples.

In their pastoral letter signed by all Zambian bishops dated December 20, the ZCCB guides that "under no circumstances can [homosexual acts] be approved."

The bishops were responding to the Vatican's December 18 document "Fiducia Supplicans," which allow blessings for same-sex couples.

However, ZCCB president Archbishop Ignatius Chama stated "the perennial Catholic Doctrine of marriage...remains firm" as an exclusively heterosexual union.

Archbishop Chama affirmed that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered and contrary to natural law," quoting previous ZCCB positions.

To avoid "pastoral confusion," the bishops guide taking the Vatican text only "for further reflection and not for implementation in Zambia."

They cited Zambian law and culture prohibiting same-sex relationships, indicating that implementing blessings could "break the law of our country."

While recognizing demands for acceptance, the bishops gently urged same-sex couples "to embark on the path of conversion with greater trust in God's mercy and love."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches evaluationof National Anti-Corruption Plan Akufo-Addo launches evaluation of National Anti-Corruption Plan

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo lauds GTA for tremendous tourism marketing efforts Akufo-Addo lauds GTA for tremendous tourism marketing efforts

2 hours ago

Same-sex union: Catholic Bishops from Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, other countries reiterate opposition Same-sex union: Catholic Bishops from Kenya, Zambia, Nigeria, other countries re...

3 hours ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, NDC Director of Elections and IT 2023 DLE has shown NPP that their money is nothing to angry voters — Omane Boama...

3 hours ago

No government should be allowed to borrow beyond 70 of GDP – Haruna Iddrisu No government should be allowed to borrow beyond 70% of GDP – Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

Ensure election 2024 is free and fair – National House of Chiefs to EC Ensure election 2024 is free and fair – National House of Chiefs to EC

3 hours ago

Murtala Muhammed criticizes Second Deputy Speakers handling of 2024 budget vote Murtala Muhammed criticizes Second Deputy Speaker’s handling of 2024 budget vote

4 hours ago

Inflation exceeded 28 percent in November. By Benson Ibeabuchi AFP Nigeria economic crisis dampens Christmas spirit

Just in....
body-container-line