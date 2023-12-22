Under no circumstances can same-sex unions be approved — Zambian Catholic Bishops

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has issued a statement rejecting same-sex unions after a recent Vatican declaration on blessing such couples.

In their pastoral letter signed by all Zambian bishops dated December 20, the ZCCB guides that "under no circumstances can [homosexual acts] be approved."

The bishops were responding to the Vatican's December 18 document "Fiducia Supplicans," which allow blessings for same-sex couples.

However, ZCCB president Archbishop Ignatius Chama stated "the perennial Catholic Doctrine of marriage...remains firm" as an exclusively heterosexual union.

Archbishop Chama affirmed that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered and contrary to natural law," quoting previous ZCCB positions.

To avoid "pastoral confusion," the bishops guide taking the Vatican text only "for further reflection and not for implementation in Zambia."

They cited Zambian law and culture prohibiting same-sex relationships, indicating that implementing blessings could "break the law of our country."

While recognizing demands for acceptance, the bishops gently urged same-sex couples "to embark on the path of conversion with greater trust in God's mercy and love."