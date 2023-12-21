Multi-level climate governance study tour of Chile ends

This year’s South-South Learning Intervention learning tour has taken place in Santiago, Chile, as part of the Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) for Climate Action Programme being implemented by Novasphere in Ghana, the Gambia, Liberia and Togo from 2022 to 2026 with support from the Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The MRV for Climate Action programme is supporting these four countries to strengthen and mature multi-level climate governance and institutional arrangements and assist them establish more efficient and effective climate MRV systems to mobilize investments and accelerate priority mitigation actions to achieve their nationally determined contributions.

The learning tour provided a valuable opportunity to the delegates as they gained insights and knowledge from fellow practitioners in the Global South.

It was to support the efforts of Ghana, Liberia, and the Gambia to identify and address the challenges to accelerate and align climate actions at different levels of government and sectors.

Briefing the Daily Statesman in Sunyani upon his arrival from the tour, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation, Raphael Godlove Ahenu, said the trip proved to be very exciting with a lot to learn as delegates engaged in various learning sessions, technical site and cultural visits with a lot of breathtaking scenes to behold.

Multi-layered climate governance

According to him, the tour explored how Chile's climate policies unfold across different levels, saying: “At the national level, participants met with representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Energy, the National Commission on Climate Change, Academia and Civil Society, gaining insights into the country's Framework Law on Climate Change, its ambitious carbon neutrality goals and its innovative ways of ensuring horizontal climate action across sectors.”

“But the tour went beyond national policy, highlighting the crucial role of regional, local governments and the private sector. Visits to the regions of Valparaiso and Antofagasta showcased how regional governments are tailoring climate adaptation and mitigation strategies to specific environmental challenges. Participants also witnessed how local governments are actively engaged in managing resources and building resilience, from preparing Community Climate Change Action Plans (PACCC) to implementing sustainable waste management practices like recycling and composting,” he also said.

Mr. Ahenu said even some municipalities showcased to delegates their greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory prowess.

“For example, the Municipality of Peñalolén in the national capital, Santiago which manages a national park for its flora and fauna quantifies the forest’s CO 2 removal and this is used by the national government to meet its NDC targets,” he explained.

He also said delegates also had the opportunity to observe, at firsthand, proceedings of the meetings of Chile’s Inter-Ministerial Climate Change Team (ETICC) and Regional Committee for Climate Change (CORECC) for the region of Antofagasta. Present to welcome delegates at the ETICC meeting were His Excellency Michael Gort, Canada’s ambassador to Chile and Chile’s Hon. Minister of Environment, Madam Maisa Rojas Corradi.

Shared Lessons

The CEO said the Chilean experience offered valuable lessons for participants to take back home as they learnt the importance of local knowledge, community engagement, multi-stakeholder collaboration, technological innovation and data driven solutions in the fight against the climate crises.

He noted that beyond the specific policy details, the tour offered a deeper understanding of Chile's commitment to climate action because the country’s commitment is rooted in a sense of collective responsibility and broad-based political support, a recognition that the future of the planet depends on the harmonious interplay of diverse actors.

Action

The CEO observed that the Chilean study tour was not just a learning experience. “It was a call to action. Participants returned home with a renewed sense of urgency and a concrete set of lessons to apply in their own contexts, especially in the implementation of the pilot projects under the MRV for Climate Action Programme”, he explained.

He said the tour served as a powerful reminder that climate action is not a spectator sport; it requires active participation from all levels of society, working together to weave a tapestry of solutions as diverse and resilient as the Chilean landscape itself.