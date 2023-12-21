Development authorities under the presidency are unnecessary, a waste of resources – Minority

Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza

The Minority in Parliament are demanding the collapse of all development authorities under the Office of the President.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, December 21, Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza argued that government’s decision to set up development authorities such as the Coastal Development Authority has been a waste of resources.

“A number of the organizations under the Office of the President was created simply to put resources under the Presidency. What actually is the use of the development authorities? They are completely unnecessary. Mr. Speaker, we must disband those development authorities and transfer the resources somewhere else.

“Today as we sit here your own assembly is deprived of resources. Are you saying that if the assembly common fund is given to them the engineers cannot drill boreholes and do other things? Do we actually need new government entities to drill boreholes? We don’t. It’s a waste of resources and only a pretense to go and put more resources under the Presidency. If we do the allocations to the presidency too, they hardly give the money to those organizations. They spend it anyhow they like,” Governs Kwame Agbodza bemoaned.

He proposed on behalf of the Minority that all the development authorities under the Office of the President should be outlawed and their work assigned to the local government ministry and the various district assemblies.

“My recommendation is that the development authorities should be outlawed. It’s completely unnecessary, a waste of resources. We should relocate those activities they do to the right places. Their activities can be perfectly executed by the Ministry of Local Government and the District Assemblies,” Mr. Agbodza said.