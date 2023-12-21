Speaker Bagbin, Afenyo-Markin, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, others to grace PRINPAG’s end-of-year soiree and awards

The Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) will hold its maiden end-of-year soiree and awards ceremony on Friday, December 22.

The event is set be held at Sunlodge Hotel in Tesano, Accra from 6pm to 9pm.

PRINPAG said it aims to recognise excellence in the private media space over the past year.

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament are expected to grace the occasion as guests of honour.

“We are expecting the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and some members of the Leadership of Parliament to join us as we wine and munch to end the year in victory," PRINPAG said.

The statement added "This is our own event, and all things being equal, we expect this to be an annual event on our calendar. God be our helper."

Staff of member organizations are invited to the event which happens to be the first of its kind with surprises promised on the night.

PRINPAG executives said the soiree is the association's way of marking the close of 2023 in grand style.

The event provides an opportunity for members of the inky fraternity to network and pick some awards for their contributions to informing, educating and entertaining the public throughout the year.