Corruption fight: I’m not 'clearing agent' – Akufo-Addo to critics

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again rejected claims that he is entertaining corruption in his government.

Speaking at the launch of the Evaluation of Ghana's Maiden National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) on Thursday, December 21, the President said attempts to describe him as 'clearing agent' of corruption have no basis.

He said since he assumed office as President in 2017, he has never cleared anyone. He said he only exercises his duty by referring officials of government accused of corruption to the relevant institutions for investigations.

“It’s not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or of engaging in acts of wrongdoing despite the efforts of some to tag me as a clearing agent. That is the work of the court and the law enforcement agencies.

“My job is to act on the allegation of corruption by referring the issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant inquiry and action including, if necessary, the suspension of the affected official pending the conclusion of an investigation. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the leadership on January 7, 2017,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Ado said.

The National Anti-Corruption Action Plan constitutes Ghana’s National Framework to drive anti-corruption activities and promote national development.

The Plan contains strategic action plans identified and agreed upon by stakeholders during nationwide consultations.

The implementation of the NACAP is in response to the delivery of Ghana’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the 1992 Constitution, and the President’s commitment to fighting corruption.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Just in....
