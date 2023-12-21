Modern Ghana logo
I’ve never intervened in Cecilia Dapaah’s case – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo says he has never intervened in the ongoing investigation against former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dappah.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor has been independent in his work since the investigations began.

Speaking at the launch of the evaluation of Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said the executive never intervenes in any investigation of his appointees.

“No evidence or allegation has been forthcoming that the executive has made any attempt to influence the outcome of any of these investigations. The latest episode involving the former Minister for Sanitation, the Honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is evident for all to see.

“I am not aware of any government in the Fourth Republic subjecting so many of its officials to such investigations and enquiries.”

“At the same time, several officials in the previous Mahama administration such as William Matthew Tetteh Tevi, Alhaji Salifu Osman, and Eugene Baffour Bonney in the $ 4 million NCA’s scandal have been tried and convicted of various corruption-related offences and several other including Dr Stephen Opuni, the former CEO of COCOBOD and the Honourable Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader are standing trial as we speak,” he said.

