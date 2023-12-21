 National Development Planning Commission Unveils Ghana Vision 2057

The Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Prof. Yaw George Gyan-Baffour, has called for collaboration to address Ghana's development challenges and lay the foundation for a long-term national development framework.

Speaking at the National Development Summit on Wednesday in Accra, Prof. Gyan-Baffour addressed the historical challenges in maintaining long-term development plans, attributing the discontinuity of programmes and projects to political changes and rapid technological advancements.

He outlined a vision for a flexible and pragmatic approach to crafting a long-term framework that could withstand changes in governance, adapt to technological shifts and avoid the abandonment of plans by succeeding administrations.

“The proposed document, titled the Long-Term National Development Perspective Framework (LTNDPF) or Ghana Vision 2057, aims to serve as a visionary document rather than a rigid plan. It envisions how Ghana should evolve by its centenary in 2057, allowing for flexibility in the implementation of programmes, projects and actions by future governments,” he said.

The Chairman stated that the LTNDPF would not supplant existing documents, such as the 40-year plan but would complement and simplify the focus on development efforts.

He mentioned the need for a more pragmatic, non-prescriptive and parsimonious approach, emphasising the document's focus on future goals and objectives, strategic directions and targets.

Prof. Gyan-Baffour called for collective contributions devoid of political leanings, emphasising the shared goal of building a united nation with a common purpose of improving the well-being of all Ghanaians.

On his part, the Paramount Chief of Asante Asokore, Nana Dr. Susubribi Krobea Asante, urged Ghanaians to come together and define a long-term vision for the country's development.

“It is indeed appropriate that we should collectively define our development vision on a non-partisan basis and then fashion long-term strategies to realise that vision," he said.

Nana Krobea Asante, a former Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), stated that employing a holistic approach to development that encompasses the political, economic, social and human dimensions was very important.

"Development for this paper has to be approached in its broadest terms, encompassing the political, economic, social and human dimensions, it is a holistic concept that connotes a lot more than economic development, "he added.

The summit themed “Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Prosperous Ghana,” brought together key national stakeholders and development partners to fashion a long-term vision for Ghana.