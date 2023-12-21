Traditional Leaders encouraged to exhibit transformational leadership to improve human, infrastructure development

A day's seminar on Chieftancy and Leadership aimed at equipping Traditional Leaders to adopt transformational leadership styles has been held for members of the Agona Nsaba Traditional Council with a call on them to play their roles and functions as enshrined in the Chieftaincy Act of the Republic of Ghana.

Omanhene of Agona Nsaba Traditional Council, Okeseku Afari Minta III who chaired the occasion called on members of the Traditional Council to excel in their various statuses assigned to them to offer the best of leadership qualities to the people.

According to him, traditional leaders have been placed in a position to change the world adding that traditional leaders should see Chieftaincy institution as a tool for changing the world for the betterment of the people.

" Change is inevitable but it seems too difficult for many people, little do they know that it could transform their lives for the better. So we must embrace change in our way of life.

"Today's seminar is an eye-opener for us as leaders to change our leadership style which used to be odd to the people we ruled. Our autocratic ways of thinking and leadership must be changed from now to build confidence in our people.

"We must come together in unison with one accord with each other to play our respective roles as Traditional leaders to improve the quality lives of our people. Agona Nsaba and its environment must regain its lost glory and it must start with our time as Traditional leaders through accounting for our stewardship on regular basis.

"Let us win the confidence of our people and have cordial relationships with them coupled with transparent leadership and fair judgement in cases brought before us to enhance peace and tranquility. We must also treat every individual equally," he stated.

Speaking on leadership roles and accountability of Traditional Authorities, a Citizen of Agona Nsaba, Dr. Richard Kyereboah encouraged Chiefs to use their platforms for educating the people.

He also mentioned that traditional leaders ought to appreciate the importance of leadership in transforming behavior and attitude of people to achieve extraordinary goals.

" As a leader, you should know the way or find the way and also show the way for the people to follow your footsteps to boost human and infrastructure development.

"The Master key is through positive influence, that is the ability to introduce positive thinking and behavior among the people within the jurisdiction of your leadership. Serve members by providing good leadership example," he stressed.

The participants include the Queen Mother of Agona Nsaba Traditional Area, Nana Adjoa Nkansah Eduem, Divisional and Sun-divisional Chiefs, Heads of Family (Ebusuapanyin), staff of Agona Nsaba Traditional Council and opinion leaders.