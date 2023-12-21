Be prepared for challenges and opportunities in 2024 — ACI Charles Yaw Bediako implores GIS personnel

The premises of the Kumasi Adum Ramsyer Presbyterian Church was filled with melodious music by The Garden Voices and gallant officers of the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service.

This year's Christmas could be felt all over the church’s atmosphere when the Regional Command of the service and personnel from other security services in the Ashanti region gathered to acknowledge the goodness and mercies that the Lord has shown them in the passing year during the command’s annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols Night ceremony to welcome the 2023 Christmas.

Addressing his commanding, senior and junior officers and comrades in uniform of other state security services as part of this year’s event, the Ashanti regional commander of the Ghana Immigration Service, ACI Charles Yaw Bediako entreated his men and members of the state’s security services to be prepared for the challenges and opportunities they may come across in the course of their duties in the coming year.

The commander observed that every year comes with its challenges and opportunities, hence advised personnel to be prepared for the good, bad and ugly in their line of duty in the upcoming year 2024.

ACI Charles Yaw Bediako said though the passing year was quite challenging, his officers and men stood against the odds and worked hard for the command, the region and the country.

He disclosed that his command lived up to the task and made significant efforts in the delivery of the services mandates during the year in retrospect.

He pointed out that the regional command can boast of enhanced enforcement duties by the enforcement and intelligent units of the command as well as increased community sensitisation on the need to prevent irregular migration and human trafficking in various schools, churches and local markets across the region during the closing year.

He attributed the progress made in the year to the kindness of the Lord Almighty and the collective efforts, commitment and dedication to duty of officers and men of all the various offices and units within the service under his command.

“My command is thankful to the lord almighty for seeing us through the year 2023. Let me also use this occasion to commend the exemplary and outstanding services, hard work and dedication of all officers and men of the Ashanti Regional command for the year 2023.

"As we reflect on the successes of the ending year and usher ourselves into 2024, let us remain steadfast and committed to our duty call and resolve to consolidate the gains we made in the passing year. We should also be prepared for all opportunities and challenges of the coming year and renew our commitment and dedication to the service of God, our country and humanity,” ACI Charles Yaw Bediako noted.

The regional commander also urged the gathering to bear in mind that the yuletide is about celebrating Christ and not an occasion to make mockery of his Holy birth. He on this note entreated officers not to engage in activities that are anti-Christ during the festive period.

He also urged them to reconsider the goodness and mercies that the Lord has shown them and show kindness and generosity to people around them during and after the festive season.

He prayed for less internal and external aggression, minimal crime rate and national stability so that personnel and officers of the various security services can rest come 2024.

Head of Processing Unit of the Ashanti regional command C/SUPT. Faustina Afia Fofie appealed to all Ghanaians to foster closer collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service and other security services and agencies in the region to prevent crime and social unrest.

She also commended her regional boss and other commanding officers of the region for their professional discipline and cordial working relationships.