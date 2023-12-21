FDA burns unwholesome drugs and food products in Northern Region

The Northern Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), as part of its routine market surveillance, has embarked on an exercise to safely dispose of unwholesome and contaminated food products and drugs.

The 7.5-tonne worth of products disposed of through burning at the Landfill Site at Gbalahi, a periphery of Tamale, included drugs, especially tramadol, herbal products, and food products that had expired on the market.

They were seized from shops, markets and individuals in the region within a period of six months.

Mr Zakaria Braimah, the Head, FDA, Northern Region, speaking to journalists after the exercise at Gbalahi, cautioned the public to be vigilant and critically examine the expiry dates of products before purchase, especially in this festive season.

He advised the public against buying drugs from just any source, apart from pharmacies and chemical shops.

“In this festive season don't just enter the market and buy anything; be watchful and look at the expiry dates of the items. Consumers should be mindful of what they consume and what they buy in the market; and be mindful of their expiry dates,” he said.

Mr Briamah gave the assurance that the FDA would continue its surveillance activities to ensure that only approved and wholesome products were sold in the region.

He said people who sold unapproved and expired products would be sanctioned when caught, through the payment of some administrative charges.

GNA