Police probe inciteful comment attributed to Mustafa Gbandi

21.12.2023 LISTEN

The attention of the Police has been drawn to a statement allegedly made by one Mustafa Gbandi on an Accra-based radio station which seeks to incite violence during the 2024 general elections.

The Police said it has commenced investigations into the matter in line with the laws and democratic values of the country.

The Police further noted it will continue to work with other sister security agencies diligently and patriotically to maintain the peace and security in the country which has made Ghana a beacon of hope on the continent and beyond.

The alleged inciteful comment was made on Okay FM.

The Police assured the public that under its watch no one will be allowed to undermine the peace, security, law and order in the country.

-Classfmonline