Over 30% fail to meet pass mark of teacher licensure examination

Out of the total candidates who sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), 9,556, representing 47.4 per cent, failed, the National Teaching Council (NTC) has disclosed.

In the recently conducted Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) 2&3, over 30% of the 20,181 candidates did not meet the required pass mark, the NTC said in a statement ahead of the official release of the results scheduled for today, 21 December 2023.

The statement further revealed that 10,625 teachers, constituting 52.6 per cent, successfully passed the exams.

In terms of the results-checking process, the NTC outlined that candidates can access their results through the official NTC website (exam.ntc.gov.gh).

They can use either their unique examination pins provided during registration or their examination index numbers along with their phone numbers for verification.

It advised Candidates to print their provisional certificates after checking their results.

-classfmonline