21.12.2023 LISTEN

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has disclosed that the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has survived five separate assassination attempts this year, shedding light on the urgency behind the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) request for bulletproof vehicles.

A-Plus' revelation is in reaction to criticism following a leak document in which the OSP sought GH¢29,952,000 from the Finance Ministry for the acquisition of armoured-plated and soft-body vehicles.

The leaked document, dated 2021, detailed the OSP's request for the purchase of various types of vehicles for security and operational purposes.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, A-Plus defended the OSP's request for bulletproof cars, emphasising the need for enhanced security measures due to the continuous threats to the live of the OSP and its staff.

“You want to assassinate someone. You have made five attempts on his life this year alone, but you are angry he has requested bulletproof cars which is a requirement under the law that set up his office," A-Plus wrote.

He continued, "Did the special prosecutor set up the OSP? Should I release the photos of all the attempts, or you'll shut up over there and allow the man to do his job?"

Expressing frustration with the public's insensitivity towards the OSP's security concerns, A-Plus pointed out the legitimate entitlement of the OSP to request such security measures.

He further lamented the treatment meted out to individuals who have fought against corruption in the country, citing examples like Charlotte Osei, Yaw Domelovo, Martin Amidu, Dr. Anyah and Abdul Malik Kwaku Barko.

In a warning, A-Plus threatened to disclose sensitive information about those working against the OSP and their alleged orchestrations if pushed to the wall.