Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Judges can't hold press conferences to defuse the perception that judicial institutions are corrupt, we need strong PR Unit — Justice Kwofie

Headlines Judges can't hold press conferences to defuse the perception that judicial institutions are corrupt, we need strong PR Unit —Justice Kwofie
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Supreme Court nominee, Justice Anthony Henry Kwofie, has raised concerns over the perceived corruption associated with the judiciary, emphasizing the urgent need for a public relations unit to rebuild public trust.

Addressing the vetting committee on Wednesday, Justice Kwofie acknowledged the challenge of dispelling corruption perceptions within the judiciary, noting that these notions are often unfounded and can be detrimental to the institution's credibility.

“The perception about corruption is a mind issue. And perceptions are difficult to deal with. There have been several seminars not by the association but by the judiciary on corruption, on ethics, and as I said we also have a complaint unit…Almost every year we do it," Justice Kwofie stated.

Highlighting the limitations judges face in directly addressing these concerns, he remarked, “Unfortunately, we as judges cannot sit and make press conferences and say that this is this.”

To tackle the issue, Justice Kwofie proposed a re-evaluation of the judiciary’s communication department and advocated for the establishment of a communications or public relations department.

He emphasized that effective communication is crucial in the modern age to counteract negative perceptions and ensure transparency.

“Communication in this age is extremely important…probably we need to look at our communication department. It is something I have personally been advocating for that we need a very strong communications or public relations department,” he urged.

In addition to addressing corruption perceptions, Justice Kwofie also touched on concerns about the salaries of Article 71 holders, revealing that judges have been operating under fixed salary structures since 2020 without any incremental adjustments for the past three years.

Justice Kwofie mentioned the importance of regular salary increments, as stipulated by Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution, as a means to prevent controversies surrounding judges’ compensation.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

45 minutes ago

Blessing same-sex union violates religious and cultural values — Nigerian Catholic Bishops Blessing same-sex union violates religious and cultural values — Nigerian Cathol...

47 minutes ago

Notice of unlikely payment of December salary ruins Christmas plans of Parliamentary Service Staff Notice of unlikely payment of December salary ruins Christmas plans of Parliamen...

48 minutes ago

Same-sex couples can be blessed to help convert them — Nigerian Catholic Bishops Same-sex couples can be blessed to help convert them — Nigerian Catholic Bishops

51 minutes ago

Shallie Abbiusi, Deported Spokesperson of the New Force I'll be back; this won't stop us — Deported New Force spokesperson breaks silenc...

1 hour ago

Let's prepare twice for NPP's violence; put cutlass in your pockets to prevent a repeat of the killings in 2024 elections —Mustafa Gbande to Ghanaians Let's prepare twice for NPP's violence; put cutlass in your pockets to prevent a...

2 hours ago

We've confiscated 45 sacks of suspected marijuana in intercepted narcotic-trafficking canoe' — Navy We've confiscated 45 sacks of suspected marijuana in intercepted ‘narcotic-traff...

3 hours ago

You've attempted to assassinate Kissi Agyebeng five times, yet you're angry he requested bulletproof vehicles —A-Plusto critics You've attempted to assassinate Kissi Agyebeng five times, yet you're angry he r...

3 hours ago

Let's stick to the 5pm end of voting —Majority Leader to EC Let's stick to the 5pm end of voting — Majority Leader to EC

3 hours ago

Corruption fight: Im not 'clearing agent' – Akufo-Addo to critics Corruption fight: I’m not 'clearing agent' – Akufo-Addo to critics

3 hours ago

Judges can't hold press conferences to defuse the perception that judicial institutions are corrupt, we need strong PR Unit —Justice Kwofie Judges can't hold press conferences to defuse the perception that judicial insti...

Just in....
body-container-line