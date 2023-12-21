Supreme Court nominee, Justice Anthony Henry Kwofie, has raised concerns over the perceived corruption associated with the judiciary, emphasizing the urgent need for a public relations unit to rebuild public trust.

Addressing the vetting committee on Wednesday, Justice Kwofie acknowledged the challenge of dispelling corruption perceptions within the judiciary, noting that these notions are often unfounded and can be detrimental to the institution's credibility.

“The perception about corruption is a mind issue. And perceptions are difficult to deal with. There have been several seminars not by the association but by the judiciary on corruption, on ethics, and as I said we also have a complaint unit…Almost every year we do it," Justice Kwofie stated.

Highlighting the limitations judges face in directly addressing these concerns, he remarked, “Unfortunately, we as judges cannot sit and make press conferences and say that this is this.”

To tackle the issue, Justice Kwofie proposed a re-evaluation of the judiciary’s communication department and advocated for the establishment of a communications or public relations department.

He emphasized that effective communication is crucial in the modern age to counteract negative perceptions and ensure transparency.

“Communication in this age is extremely important…probably we need to look at our communication department. It is something I have personally been advocating for that we need a very strong communications or public relations department,” he urged.

In addition to addressing corruption perceptions, Justice Kwofie also touched on concerns about the salaries of Article 71 holders, revealing that judges have been operating under fixed salary structures since 2020 without any incremental adjustments for the past three years.

Justice Kwofie mentioned the importance of regular salary increments, as stipulated by Article 71 of the 1992 Constitution, as a means to prevent controversies surrounding judges’ compensation.