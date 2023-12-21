Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Shallie was compassionate about the plight of Ghanaians’ — New Force regrets “abuse” of deported spokesperson

Headlines Shallie was compassionate about the plight of Ghanaians — New Force regrets abuse of deported spokesperson
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The New Force, a political movement, has expressed regret over the alleged ill-treatment of its spokesperson Shalimar Abbiusi who has been deported to her home country Belgium.

In a statement dated Wednesday, December 21, the group said Ms Abbiusi "saw genuine, heartfelt support for our people, others saw subterfuge."

"Shallie, distinguished for her role as a TV presenter and her compassion to the plight of Ghanaians, saw this movement and volunteered herself as our lead spokesperson," the statement said.

The New Force said it deeply regretted the "reported instances of abuse faced by Shallie, unwarranted detention for up to seven (7) days, the unwarranted search, and ransacking of her home."

The group acknowledged the "strain on her family and sympathizes with their aggrieved feelings over reported gross misconduct and malpractice by trusted officials."

It apologised "for the disregard of international human rights laws in our Republic of Ghana."

The group called on Ghana to "realigns herself with a robust legal framework that preserves our global standing as a country of justice and peace."

Ms Abbiusi's lawyers have accused Ghanaian authorities of unfairly targeting her for deportation after dropping charges of obtaining a student permit with false details.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mike Oquaye Jnr accept forms from delegates to challenge Adwoa Safo in Dome-Kwabenya NPP primaries Mike Oquaye Jnr accept forms from delegates to challenge Adwoa Safo in Dome-Kwab...

1 hour ago

Shallie was compassionate about the plight of Ghanaians — New Force regrets abuse of deported spokesperson ‘Shallie was compassionate about the plight of Ghanaians’ — New Force regrets “a...

1 hour ago

We're sorry Ghana disregarded international human rights in deporting our spokesperson — New Force to Belgium, EU We're sorry Ghana disregarded international human rights in deporting our spokes...

2 hours ago

Uber, Bolt, Yango owners to pay vehicle income tax on earnings from January 2024 — GRA Uber, Bolt, Yango owners to pay vehicle income tax on earnings from January 2024...

2 hours ago

Tyrone Marhguy, recently completed Achimota SHS student 'Brilliant' — Netizens react as Achimota rasta student shares impressive SAT sco...

3 hours ago

Newmont, GIZ open processing facility for ginger and chilli pepper at Hwidiem Newmont, GIZ open processing facility for ginger and chilli pepper at Hwidiem

3 hours ago

AR: Three fake police officers grabbed at Asawase A/R: Three fake police officers grabbed at Asawase

3 hours ago

Electoral Commission to hold District Level Elections in postponed areas today Electoral Commission to hold District Level Elections in postponed areas today

3 hours ago

Ride-hailing vehicle owners to pay Value Income Tax from January 1 Ride-hailing vehicle owners to pay Value Income Tax from January 1

3 hours ago

Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent misrepresentation – GIS Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent m...

Just in....
body-container-line