‘Shallie was compassionate about the plight of Ghanaians’ — New Force regrets “abuse” of deported spokesperson

The New Force, a political movement, has expressed regret over the alleged ill-treatment of its spokesperson Shalimar Abbiusi who has been deported to her home country Belgium.

In a statement dated Wednesday, December 21, the group said Ms Abbiusi "saw genuine, heartfelt support for our people, others saw subterfuge."

"Shallie, distinguished for her role as a TV presenter and her compassion to the plight of Ghanaians, saw this movement and volunteered herself as our lead spokesperson," the statement said.

The New Force said it deeply regretted the "reported instances of abuse faced by Shallie, unwarranted detention for up to seven (7) days, the unwarranted search, and ransacking of her home."

The group acknowledged the "strain on her family and sympathizes with their aggrieved feelings over reported gross misconduct and malpractice by trusted officials."

It apologised "for the disregard of international human rights laws in our Republic of Ghana."

The group called on Ghana to "realigns herself with a robust legal framework that preserves our global standing as a country of justice and peace."

Ms Abbiusi's lawyers have accused Ghanaian authorities of unfairly targeting her for deportation after dropping charges of obtaining a student permit with false details.