We're sorry Ghana disregarded international human rights in deporting our spokesperson — New Force to Belgium, EU

The New Force, a political movement in Ghana, has apologised to Belgium and the European Union over the violations of its spokesperson Shalimar Abbiusi's rights following her deportation.

In a press statement dated Wednesday, December 20, the group expressed "profound regret" for the "reported instances of abuse faced by Shallie, unwarranted detention for up to seven (7) days, the unwarranted search, and ransacking of her home."

Shallie, a Belgian national who chose to work in Ghana, "saw genuine, heartfelt support for our people, others saw subterfuge," the group said.

The group acknowledged the "strain on her family and sympathizes with their aggrieved feelings over reported gross misconduct and malpractice by trusted officials."

The group apologized "for the disregard of international human rights laws in our Republic of Ghana," extending apologies to Belgium and the EU "in a gesture of accountability."

It called on Ghana to "reconsider their reported misuse of power for political interests and realigns herself with a robust legal framework that preserves our global standing as a country of justice and peace."

The deportation of Shallie, who was facing charges of obtaining a student permit with false declaration in Ghana, has sparked accusations of unfair treatment and human rights violations against her.

Shallie has since returned to Belgium, reported the New Force.