Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent misrepresentation – GIS

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest and subsequent repatriation of Ms Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national and spokesperson for The New Force, a newly formed political group in Ghana.

According to the GIS, the decision to repatriate Ms. Abbuisi was based on the revocation of her residence permit by the Comptroller-General, in accordance with Section 20 (2)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

The GIS also explained that Ms. Abbuisi obtained a student permit through fraudulent misrepresentation.

The statement issued by the GIS outlined the legal grounds for her removal, stating, “Per the law, Ms Shalimar Abbiusi could not remain in Ghana and the Comptroller-General ordered her removal from the country.”

Consequently, she was repatriated on December 19, 2023, aboard Air Brussels Flight No. SN 319, back to her home country, the GIS added.

-Citi Newsroom