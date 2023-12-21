Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent misrepresentation – GIS

Social News Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent misrepresentation – GIS
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the arrest and subsequent repatriation of Ms Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national and spokesperson for The New Force, a newly formed political group in Ghana.

According to the GIS, the decision to repatriate Ms. Abbuisi was based on the revocation of her residence permit by the Comptroller-General, in accordance with Section 20 (2)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

The GIS also explained that Ms. Abbuisi obtained a student permit through fraudulent misrepresentation.

The statement issued by the GIS outlined the legal grounds for her removal, stating, “Per the law, Ms Shalimar Abbiusi could not remain in Ghana and the Comptroller-General ordered her removal from the country.”

Consequently, she was repatriated on December 19, 2023, aboard Air Brussels Flight No. SN 319, back to her home country, the GIS added.

1221202363605-1i841p5bbv-1221202361232-gis-sham

1221202363605-0f72ylkxxs-1221202361232-gis-sham-1

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Uber, Bolt, Yango owners to pay vehicle income tax on earnings from January 2024 — GRA Uber, Bolt, Yango owners to pay vehicle income tax on earnings from January 2024...

1 hour ago

Tyrone Marhguy, recently completed Achimota SHS student 'Brilliant' — Netizens react as Achimota rasta student shares impressive SAT sco...

2 hours ago

Newmont, GIZ open processing facility for ginger and chilli pepper at Hwidiem Newmont, GIZ open processing facility for ginger and chilli pepper at Hwidiem

2 hours ago

AR: Three fake police officers grabbed at Asawase A/R: Three fake police officers grabbed at Asawase

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission to hold District Level Elections in postponed areas today Electoral Commission to hold District Level Elections in postponed areas today

2 hours ago

Ride-hailing vehicle owners to pay Value Income Tax from January 1 Ride-hailing vehicle owners to pay Value Income Tax from January 1

2 hours ago

Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent misrepresentation – GIS Belgian national Shalimar Abbiusi obtained residence permit through fraudulent m...

13 hours ago

Consider comments on LGBTQ+ Bill for law beneficial to Ghanaians - Parliament told Consider comments on LGBTQ+ Bill for law beneficial to Ghanaians - Parliament to...

13 hours ago

Parliament approves GH786.9m for Electoral Commission Parliament approves GH¢786.9m for Electoral Commission  

13 hours ago

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Aspirants denied access to nomination forms in Nsawam-Adoagyiri NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Aspirants denied access to nomination forms in Nsaw...

Just in....
body-container-line