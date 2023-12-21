Akufo-Addo honors 281 young people with HoSA/DofE Gold Award

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has presented the 2023 HoSA/DofE Gold Award Medals and Certificates to 281 young people who have demonstrated excellence in leadership skills and service to the community through the Head of State Award Scheme / Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Programme at a colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House in Accra under the theme “Nurturing leaders for a Thriving Future.’’

Out of the 281 young Gold Awardees, 167 Awardees are young girls representing 59.4% of the Awardees while 114 are young men representing 40.6% of the Awardees.

H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Chief Patron of the Award Scheme, congratulated all award recipients for committing themselves to the self-development programme and going through the various levels to achieve the Gold Standard of the Award Scheme, a 28% increase from last year winners.

In his remarks, the President indicated that “in a very fast-paced world, faced with myriad of challenges, we need visionary and bold leaders, who are relentless and will go to any length for the well-being of society”. He added that “as organizations face increasingly complex challenges, there is a pressing need for individuals who possess the skills, knowledge, and vision to navigate through uncertainty and drive positive change.”

He further indicated the Award Scheme equips young people with the needed competencies to become the leaders of tomorrow, valuing inclusivity and empathy over authority and discipline. It builds in them, the skills for life and work, challenging young people to explore their potential.

The President reiterated that programmes like the Head of State Award Scheme, through its designed framework of skills, volunteerism, sports and team adventurous journeys develop those wider soft and hard skills of young people, giving them opportunities outside the classroom to develop the confidence, resilient and positive attitudes needed to succeed in life and work.

The Board Chairman, Mr. Harry B. Sintim-Aboagye noted the innovation of young people and indicated the need to help protect the intellectual ideas, innovations and creativity of the youth. He hinted that the Award Scheme will soon launch the National Youth Innovators Award to celebrate and motivate Ghanaian youth and enterprising innovators.

Mr. Peter Akai Anum, the Executive Director of the Award Scheme indicated that over the last year, the Award Scheme equipped 13,241 young people via the schemes structured programme, contributing GH₵18.7million of social value and impact through the principles of welfare economics and economic valuation techniques, aligned with the principles of Social Return on Investment (SROI).

He further highlighted a number of special initiatives delivered to enhance the employability of the youth through partnerships.

Key to these include:

The Digital Award Project in partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Foundation has equipped 1,921 Ghanaian youth with Digital and IT skills.

The WISE Youth Empowerment & Scholarship Programme in partnership with Steel Family Foundation has enhanced the life opportunity of 30 stranded superstars, out of which 13 has gained scholarships for further studies.

The Breaking the Cycle of Crime Project in partnership with the Ghana Prison Service and the Australia High Commission, equipping 160 young offenders with knowledge and skills as part of their reformation and reintegration.

Equipping 250 participants from the Epicentre Special School, Autism Awareness Care Centre and Demonstration School for the Deaf and Blind under the Life and Legacy programme.

He reiterated the Scheme’s aims to extend its reach to a minimum of 50,000 young people annually all 16 Regions from its current annual reach of 13,000 young people and will need the support, partnership and collaboration of individuals and corporate organizations to help extend the reach of the Award Scheme to all young people.

HoSA Special Honours

The event also celebrated and honoured individuals who have been exceptional in their chosen careers and businesses as well as corporate organisations who have been consistent in social impact were presented with the HoSA Special Honours by the President. Below is the list of Awardees for the HoSA Special Honours;

National Best Coordinator Award 2023

Mrs. Theodosia Oppong, Aburi Girls

National Best Centre Award 2023

Beposo Senior High School, Lakeside

Volunteers of the Year 2023

Ms. Mercy Odoro

Mrs. Rachel Maame Yaa Karle Annoh

CSR Award 2023

Fuel Trade Ltd

B5 Plus Group

Energy Commission

Community Impact Award 2023

National Petroleum Authority

KGL Foundation

Trustees Award

Dr. Abena N. Asomaning Dr. Daniel McKorley Mariam Alhassan Musah Mr. Nelson Amo Ms. Carol Annang Dr. (Mrs). Angela Tena Mensah Mrs. Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley

Young Achievers Award 2023

Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen Mr. Michael Kwesi Ofori

The Legacy & GADIA State Award

ACP Patience Ashorkor Quaye Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai Dr. Mrs Ellen Hagan Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey-Papafio

LIFE ICON Award