Ntotrosomanhene caution drivers ahead of yuletide

The Omanhene of Ntotroso, Barima Twereku Ampem III, has repeated the call on drivers to be extra cautious on the road during the Christmas festivities to avoid any accidents on our roads.

He observed that many drivers, in their quest to maximize profit by increasing sales, tend to speed unnecessarily to get to their destinations early and embark on another trip, a situation which usually leads to avoidable accidents.

“Christmas is a period for family gatherings, merry-making and time to reflect on the past and make resolutions for the coming year and so we should not engage in anything that would result in the loss of lives on our roads. Over-loading, over-speeding, taking in alcoholic drinks before driving are all acts that should be avoided during this period”, he said.

Giving his end-of-year-message in an exclusive interview with our reporter in his palace at Ntotroso, in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region, Barima Twereku Ampem III also used the opportunity to wish the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, all paramount chiefs in the Ahafo Region, the Ahafo Regional Minister and all municipal and district chief executives in the region a merry Christmas and prosperous new year.

Election 2024

Touching on next year’s elections, the Omanhene urged Ghanaians to see themselves as one people with one common destiny. He added that there is no basis for them to see themselves as enemies due to differences in political ideologies.

The Ntotrosomanhene advised the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any politician or any other individual to foment trouble before during and after the elections, but rather channel their energies into profitable ventures.

“Politicians must caution their followers against the use of inflammatory language and any other form of derogatory remarks in order not to inflame passions or create tensions among the public”, Barima Twereku Ampem III noted.

Apomasu festival

The Omanhene used the occasion to remind all natives of Ntotroso – both home and abroad – of the upcoming Apomasu festival scheduled for February next year.

He details the programme schedule for the event and appealed to all residents and natives of the area to contribute their quota toward the successful celebration of the festival.