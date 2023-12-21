Newmont, GIZ open processing facility for ginger and chilli pepper at Hwidiem

21.12.2023 LISTEN

A four-million-dollar refurbished Asutifi Processing and Services Centre (APSC) has been inaugurated at Subiriso, near Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region, as part of measures to add value to ginger and chilli pepper.

It is a collaboration between Newmont Africa and GIZ and will provide both direct jobs and several hundred indirect job opportunities.

The refurbished APSC will, among others, boost the income earnings of some 1,000 farmers, provide a ready market for about 80 farmer-based organisations with the view to reducing post-harvest losses and introduce modern methods of crop production while attracting more young people into agriculture.

Inaugurating the facility, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, who is also the Acting Ahafo Regional Minister, commended Newmont and GIZ for their joint efforts to modernize and transform agriculture.

Modernizing agric

“Potentially, since this is in the agricultural sector, it will contribute to the objectives of job creation, food security and poverty reduction, if the knowledge, exposure and lessons that will be learnt are translated into action. On occasions such as this, it is important to recognize the important partnership that has been established with the private sector and other stakeholders. In the light of this, we recognize the important role of Newmont Ghana Limited and GIZ in such an intervention that will bring relive to our farmers and other stakeholders in the region,” he stated.

The Minister emphasised government’s commitment towards transforming the economy through the modernization of agriculture, saying “in the wisdom of the President, modernization of agriculture will create enough jobs, ensure food security and support industrialization efforts underpinned by the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) policy.”

He said the government had made a lot of interventions and innovations to make agriculture the game changer in our economy and attractive to the youth. “What we are witnessing today by Newmont Ghana and GIZ is in line with the policies of this government and a demonstration of how the private sector can support the state to address economic and social needs of our people,” he said.

The Managing Director of Newmont Africa Business Unit, David Thornton, said the company invested almost US$4m in the project to improve food security, create job opportunities and scale up agricultural activities in the Ahafo Region.

He was positive that mining could be a catalyst for positive change and economic development, and that mining can co-exist with and complement agriculture, insisting that the facility would also serve as a model for how this can be done sustainably and successfully.

For Alex Kofi Annim, the General Manager of Newmont Ahafo South Mine, the Asutifi Processing and Services Centre is a testament to the company’s commitment to agriculture and food security.

“Recognizing the challenges faced by farmers, particularly post-harvest losses and market instability, we embarked on this journey back in 2013 in collaboration with the German Development Cooperation,” he added.

The Asutifi Processing and Services Centre Ltd (APSC) is a pepper and ginger processing factory located at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region. The factory was established as a collaboration between Newmont Ghana Ltd and GIZ to ensure a ready market for the ginger and pepper farmers in the Ahafo mining communities in order to reduce post-harvest losses and create sustainable livelihoods for these farmers.

APSC processes chili pepper and ginger into dried chili, chili powder, dried ginger flakes, and ginger powder. The factory also trades fresh pepper and ginger from its out-grower farms.

APSC has over 140 pepper and ginger farmers farming about 88 acres of land. The number of farmers is expected to grow by 200-300 in the next cycle.

APSC farmers currently produce the Legon 18 variety of chili pepper and the creamy ginger variety. The bird-eye variety of chili pepper will be introduced to farmers in the next planting cycle.

To ensure quality from farm to consumer, the factory sources and provides quality inputs such as seeds, ginger rhizomes, fertilizers, pesticides, and PPE to farmers on a flexible credit scheme.