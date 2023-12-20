Interior Ministry to monitor operations of private security organisations

The Ministry of the Interior will, from Wednesday, 20the December, 2023, embark on a nationwide monitoring exercise on private security organisations, locksmiths (key cutting) and rubber stamps and seal operators.

The operation is part of activities to streamline the operations of these organisations and ensure that they comply with the laws.

A press statement issued by the Ministry said, “The monitoring exercise would facilitate streamlining of operations of players within the sector and allow the Ministry gather comprehensive data to aid informed decision-making. Also, it would provide an avenue for the Minister to interface with new and existing clientele and the general public.”

The statement further stated that the Ministry would publish service providers in good standing on its website, national dailies and social media. This is to sanitise the operations of service providers and increase the security consciousness of the public.

It said the Ministry is committed to ensuring that there is law and order, peace and security to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The statement advised players to register or renew their licenses to regularise their operations.