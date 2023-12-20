Modern Ghana logo
Fishermen Association appeals to Mahama to streamline fisheries industry

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Chief Fisherman of Apewosika, Nana Kojo Opoku, has appealed to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, to streamline issues in the fishing industry when he wins the 2024 Presidential elections.

According to him, fishermen were uncomfortable due to some teething problems bedeviling their operations.

Nana Opoku was addressing a town hall meeting, when former President Mahama met the fishing community at Apewosika, a suburb of Axim as part of a-two-day Building Ghana Tour of the Western Region.

He said, “whenever NDC assumed the reign of government, Fisherfolks enjoyed due to good interventions by the government.”

Nana Opoku said landing sites were not functional on their beaches and called for the establishment of a fishing port to make the fishing industry more vibrant.

He expressed concern about the inadequate supply of Pre-mix fuel, which he said was greatly affecting fishing expeditions.

According to the chief fisher, Mr Mahama's first term in office made significant impact on the Fisheries Industry with the provision of outboard motors to fishers, but that situation was currently different.

The Chief of Apewosika, Nana Kofi Sibo II thanked former President Mahama for good policies in the Fisheries sector.

He urged the pre-mix administrator to halt the sale of pre-mix fuel and outboard motors in 'secrecy'.

He appealed to the former President to asphalt Apewosika town roads when given the nod.

The Member of Parliament (MP), for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira, Mr Kofi Arko NoKoe assured the fishing community that Mr Mahama would streamline issues in the fishing industry.

The former President assured the Apewosika community that his government would modernize the town when they come to power.

“An NDC-led government will also respond to the needs of fishermen and streamline activities in the fishing industry”.

Earlier, Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu at his palace.

Awulae Attibrukusu appealed for a new bus for the Axim Girls Senior High School and added his voice on how pre-mix fuel was being shared to fishermen and urged the former President to help regulate it well when he comes to power for it to benefit all fishers.

GNA

