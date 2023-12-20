Are you saying your custom officials would've lost GHS3 billion without SML’s intervention? — Manasseh to GRA

Manasseh Azure Awuni, editor-in-chief of The Fourth Estate has challenged claims by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) that Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) helped generate GH₵3 billion in additional revenue.

In a social media post on Wednesday, December 20, Manasseh questioned GRA's assertion that SML's work led to a "significant increase" in oil volumes and taxes reported.

He wrote: "Are you saying your hardworking customs officials at the depots and petroleum industry are so corrupt or incompetent that you would have lost 3 billion cedis if SML hadn't intervened? Where would that money have gone?"

GRA had defended its contract with SML in the wake of The Fourth Estate's exposé, saying "SML solely financed the capital expenditures and cutting-edge technology that is employed in the monitoring and auditing services provided to GRA."

However, Manasseh countered: "Even when you don't use SML figures for tax, where is the evidence the 3 billion cedis would have been lost?"

His questions raise doubts over GRA's claims that SML played a key role in blocking "revenue leakages" in the oil sector, as stated in its response to the allegations of irregularities in awarding SML the multi-million cedi contract.