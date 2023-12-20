‘The GHS3 billion lie’: All legal processes were followed before contracting SML Ghana — GRA

Accusations of irregularities in a multi-million cedi contract awarded to Strategic Mobilization Ghana Limited (SML) have been denied by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 20, the GRA refuted claims in a recent investigative report by The Fourth Estate that the contract was awarded through “questionable” means.

The report alleged that SML, which was hired in 2019 through a single source process, had made false claims about generating billions in additional revenue for Ghana despite having no experience in the work.

However, in its response, the GRA said "all legal and proper processes were followed in procuring the services of SML."

The statement also quoted the authority affirming that "SML solely financed the capital expenditures and cutting-edge technology that is employed in the monitoring and auditing services provided to GRA in the Downstream Petroleum Sector."

While the Fourth Estate report said SML took credit for revenue increases its work did not contribute to, the GRA defended SML's role, saying "the work of SML over the period has led to a significant increase in the figures reported in the downstream petroleum sector."

Nonetheless, transparency concerns remain as the agencies had previously refused to disclose payment details to SML as cited in the investigative report.

The GRA statement is an attempt to dispel the "GHS3 billion lie" noted that its contract with SML was above board.