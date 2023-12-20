Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, has revealed efforts by certain religious leaders to stop Anti-LGBTQ+ bill from being passed.

In an interview on NEAT FM's 'Ghana Montie' morning show on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Anyimadu-Antwi shared insights into the several issues raised by religious leaders regarding the controversial bill.

He revealed that some pastors actively lobbied against the passage of the bill and submitted a report registering their reasons.

“Most pastors also came to say that this law is good and should be passed.

“So it is both for and against. But the committee has resolved that we will pass the bill,” stated the Asante Akyem Central MP during the interview with Mac Jerry Osei-Agyemeng.

Despite the controversies surrounding the bill, Anyimadu-Antwi assured the public that the committee is resolute in its work to pass it.