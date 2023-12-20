Modern Ghana logo
Police vows to arrest all persons involved in violence during District Assembly Elections

There was violence at the Senya Electoral Area in Accra during the District Assembly Elections on Tuesday, December 19.

The violent disturbances resulted in the injury of one person who required medical attention.

In a press release from the Ghana Police Service on the matter, it said its officers are pursuing the suspects to bring them to book to face the law.

“The Police are currently pursuing some suspects in connection with a violent disturbance during the ongoing Districts Assembly Elections at Senya Electoral Area in Accra.

“The suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process,” parts of a Police press release said on Tuesday, December 19.

Although the Police reinforcement team took control of the situation and restored order, the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the process and announce a new date for the election in the area.

The Police in its press release has assured the public that the perpetrators would surely be arrested to face justice.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

