UNFPA fights GBV with 16 shades of photos

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in its efforts to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls has as part of the 2023 16days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV), initiated the project dubbed the “16 Shades of Abuse”.

The project according to the UNFPA was to exemplify its commitment to innovation, merging art and advocacy to address SGBV in a fresh light.

The objectives include raising GBV awareness, engage the public, empower photographers, mobilise action, encourage discourse, showcase global collaboration, promote particularly sustainable development goal 5 and recognise talents.

Team Lead for the 16 shades of abuse, Benedict Sarfoa, at the UNFPA during the unveiling of the twelve photo of shades said although the UNFPA had made giant strides in the campaign to stop all forms of gender based violence most of the issues do not come to light.

She said it was to give young photographers and creators an opportunity to come up with creative pieces using photos to tell the brilliance of empowerment or dimness of abuse.

She said the advocacy was to utilise the power of social media to create awareness by sharing the 16 photos to capture the minds of everyone, especially youth.

“It tried to inculcate almost all the forms of the violence being it economic, verbal violence, psychological, emotion and sexual violence most importantly, so that at the end of the campaign it will bring to bare all forms of violence and must not be under looked. They all deserve equal spotlight and we have to ensure that everyone gets to know about it.”

She said the move was to ensure that GBV is fought with one voice to make people speak up.

“…hoping that at the end of this campaign people will be made aware and people will have the power, confidence and the strength to speak out every time they are abused in any way and together we will fight it,” she said.

She added that after the 16 days, a master class would be organised for the young photographers to champion GBV issues and to enable them do better.

Faisal Bawa, UNFPA Programme Officer for Gender, on his part, said the major challenge in the fight against GBV is accurate data.

He said a 2016 research conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicated that about 27% of women experienced some form of violence, child marriage has improved from 1 out of every 3 girls in the 1980s to 1 out of every 5 girls in recent time conducted in 2016.

However, one area of concern is adolescent pregnancy with a record of 100,000 each year in the last 5 years, with 10,000 of these girls being below the age of 14years.

“So yes in some areas we are doing well but there is gap when it comes to data on some of these issues and we need to look at how we can work to ensure that we are able to produce a very accurate data to see where we are in terms of the statistics on gender based violence where we are and how we are doing.”

In addition to that, he mentioned that a support system, holding perpetrators accountable and prevention was very imperative in the fight against GBV.

“…If we are able to get our system to look at holding people accountable, holding perpetrators accountable it will kill the issues of people thinking they can get away with it. That’s one and the support system for survivors, if we are able to let people know that look, the system can support you, assuming a partner, either a man or a woman is in a relationship and is being abused he/she wants to live the relationship but there is no support, where is the person going? Is there a shelter, where will the person go with the children,” he quizzed.

He said if the system can support survivors, and the courts, security agencies can hold perpetrators accountable it would encourage people to speak up and make decisions.

About prevention, he said “issues of socialization, issues of our culture, issue of impunity, how are we socializing with our young people when it comes to issues of violence and abuse. What are we telling our boys, what are we telling our girls from the beginning, some negative cultural practices that we know, how do we ensure that we engage our traditional system to be able to deal with it is very important.”

This year’s 16 days activism by the UNFPA engaged stakeholders including policymakers, opinion leaders, and the general public and also visited some institutional bodies such as the national mosque, British Council and the British High Commission.