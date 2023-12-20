Akosombo Dam Spillage : Standard Chartered donates to flood victims

In line with the bank’s promise of being here for good, Standard Chartered has extended support to victims of the Akosombo Dam Spillage floods.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks and managed by United Way Ghana.

This is sponsored by the financial backing of the entire membership of the association and being executed in phases.

Phase 1 was executed in October 2023 with the distribution of relief items to 150 households made up of 657 individuals. Each family received food rations for three nutritious meals daily for a two-month period and complete bedding. In addition, 100 young girls and women were supplied with a two-month stock of sanitary towels.

The second phase saw the presentation of items to the affected communities of North Tongu, Tokpo and Osudoku Districts held at Agbetikpo. The items comprising two months’ worth of food items, complete bedding sets and cleaning materials were presented to 250 families of about 1,750 individuals.

The children were not left out. 250 pupils received school bags stocked with educational materials and 100 teenage girls were supplied with 4 months’ worth of menstrual health products.

The staff as part of the Employee Volunteering programme, were on hand to support the victims during their time of distress and address their needs.

They joined to assist in handing over the items to the residents and engaged the students in a speed mentoring session focusing on personal hygiene, menstrual health and time management.

Source: Standard Chartered