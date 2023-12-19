Aristocrats donate books to Omanhene of New Juaben

Aristocrats, a renowned group dedicated to promoting education and social development has taken another giant stride towards fostering quality education for the children of the New Juaben Traditional Area.

As part of their 'Education My Right' initiative, the Aristocrats donated exercise books to the esteemed Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, to be distributed among students throughout his traditional area.

Education plays a crucial role in shaping the future of any society, providing knowledge, skills, and opportunities for individuals to achieve their fullest potential. Understanding the significance of this, the Aristocrats have committed themselves to supporting educational endeavors that empower students and encourage their academic growth and success.

This noble initiative aims to address the daunting challenge faced by many students in accessing essential learning materials. The donation of exercise books by the Aristocrats will undoubtedly alleviate the financial burden on families and students while increasing their access to educational resources.

The Aristocrats firmly believe that every child, regardless of their background, should have an equal chance to excel in their education. By providing exercise books, they aim to equip the students of the New Juaben Traditional Area with the necessary tools to fully engage in their learning process, enabling them to reach their academic potential.

The prestigious Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, commended the Aristocrats for their proactive approach towards education. Recognizing the significance of collaboration between the traditional authorities and the private sector, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III expressed his gratitude for this partnership that would enhance the intellectual development of the students.

The Aristocrats have always been at the forefront of social initiatives, empowering communities through educational support, healthcare, and various other core development programs. Their latest endeavor aims to drive positive change and foster a love for education in the hearts of the students of the New Juaben Traditional Area.

The group also used the opportunity to invite the revered king to their End of year dinner and Awards nights slated 30th December,2023.