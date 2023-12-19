Approach your careers with a sense of responsibility - Bono Regional Minister to UENR graduates

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banhene, has advised the 2023 graduating class of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to approach their careers with a sense of responsibility.

“The choices you make, the innovations you introduce, and the policies you advocate for will shape the trajectory of our collective future”, Ms. Owusu-Banhene said.

Ms. Owusu-Banhene gave the advice during the 8th Congregation Ceremony of the university held at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium at UENR in Sunyani.

She highlighted the dynamic nature of the fields of energy and natural resources, urging the students to embrace the evolving challenges. She emphasized the importance of letting their education serve as a compass guiding them towards effective solutions.

Ms. Owusu-Banhene motivated the students to approach their endeavours with boldness, striving for excellence, and recognizing the influential role of collaboration. She underscored the significance of collective efforts in overcoming the complex issues faced by Ghanaians.

In addressing the future leaders, Ms. Owusu-Banhene stressed the crucial role of ethical leadership. She advised the students, as aspiring leaders in their respective fields, to adhere to principles of integrity and ethics. She emphasized that their decisions should not only contribute to the growth of their organizations but also demonstrate a commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

“I’ve full confidence you’re well-equipped to navigate the complexities of your chosen fields. You are the future leaders, innovators and visionaries who will drive positive change”, she added.