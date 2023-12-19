Get Out Of Depression Foundation to light up Cape Coast with mental health awareness

In a collaborative effort to raise awareness of mental health concerns and improve overall well-being, the Get Out Of Depression (GOOD) Foundation, in conjunction with Smile Fun House, Curious Minds, Biniiba Foundation, Smile Time Foundation, and the University of Ghana Medical Student's Association presents another impactful event dubbed, "Hearts Ablaze: A Day of Hope and Healing."

The relationship among these organizations indicates a shared commitment to effect positive change in the community by addressing mental health issues.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on December 23, 2023 at the Human Service Trust near Marnico Guest House in Abura, Cape Coast, begins at 10:00 am and promises to be educational, empowering and exciting.

While the primary objective of addressing the pressing issue of mental health among persons at the Human Service Trust by offering support, education, and resources to those who may be experiencing various mental health challenges, the GOOD Foundation also aims to foster an environment of understanding and empathy while breaking down the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Thus, the event highlights include mental health education, art therapy for children between the ages of seven and sixteen, and education on sexual reproductive health. This extensive program of activities is designed to provide a transforming experience by addressing numerous aspects of well-being and establishing a supportive atmosphere for mental health in the community.

As a foundation, GOOD recognizes the interdependence of physical and mental well-being hence, the event will also hold health screening sessions to promote overall health awareness. Additionally, discussions focusing on personal development will be held to empower participants and enhance their resilience, coping mechanisms, and overall well-being.

In fostering a sense of community spirit and connection, the event is set to climax with get-together and fun games, promoting togetherness and mutual support.

Individuals within the townships of Abura are encouraged to participate in this instructive and transforming event. The Get Out Of Depression (GOOD) Foundation and its partners believe that this will help create a more supportive and understanding atmosphere for persons with mental health within the town.