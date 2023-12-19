District Elections: Police pursue suspects for violent disturbances at Senya electoral area

The Police are pursuing some suspects in connection with a violent disturbance during the ongoing Districts Assembly Elections at Senya Electoral Area in Accra.

The suspects caused damage to electoral materials and injured one person in the process.

A Police reinforcement team took control of the situation and restored order.

However, as a result of the incident, the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the process and announce a new date for the election in the area.

The police have promised to get the perpetrators arrested to face justice.

The elections took place today, December 19, 2023, in 6,215 electoral areas across 216 metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies.

-Classfmonline