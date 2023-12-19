Former defence minister Lt. General JH Smith reported dead

Modern Ghana logo
19.12.2023

Lieutenant General Joseph Henry Smith, the former Minister of Defence and Army Commander of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), known as JH Smith, has passed away at the age of 78.

Family sources have confirmed that he died on the morning of Tuesday, December 19, 2023, following a brief illness.

In addition to his distinguished military career, Lieutenant General JH Smith served as the Minister of Defence during the presidency of John Evans Atta Mills.

He also held the position of Ghana's Ambassador to the USA under the administration of John Mahama.

-Classfmonline

