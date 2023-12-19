Nima Chief promotes culture to mark 20th anniversary

Nima Chief Sarki Muhammed Sain Farl (Nii Futa)

19.12.2023 LISTEN

On Saturday, December 16 was a colorful display of the rich culture of the various tribes in Nima as thousands of people including Chiefs, elders and opinion leaders marked the 20th Anniversary celebration of Nima Chief Sarki Muhammed Sain Farl (Nii Futa).

The culture display forms part of events towards the celebration as well as the launch of Nima Day which has been slated for December 17 every year.

The cultural display was aimed at promoting and projecting the culture of the various tribes in Nima as well as advocating and promoting their peaceful co-existence and protecting their well-being.

The colorful, well-attended and well-organized event brought together various cultural groups who performed and showcased their roots and heritage through traditional dance and displays.

Nima communities comprise tribes such as Kotokoli, Chamba, Kusuntu, Mamprusi, Bisa, Hausa, Fulani, Gindo Dagon (Kaador), Baasari, Wala, Moshie, Zabarma, Basila, Chokosi among many others.

A breathtaking horse riding display by the youth and individuals took center stage as they demonstrated the rich culture of the Hausa people.

The youth showcased numerous horse riding skills along the Nima highway as they engaged in an exchange of greetings with the Chief of Nima Nii Futa which is a symbol of the culture and traditions.