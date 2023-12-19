Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
19.12.2023 Social News

Nima Chief promotes culture to mark 20th anniversary

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha || Contributor
Nima Chief Sarki Muhammed Sain Farl Nii FutaNima Chief Sarki Muhammed Sain Farl (Nii Futa)
19.12.2023 LISTEN

On Saturday, December 16 was a colorful display of the rich culture of the various tribes in Nima as thousands of people including Chiefs, elders and opinion leaders marked the 20th Anniversary celebration of Nima Chief Sarki Muhammed Sain Farl (Nii Futa).

The culture display forms part of events towards the celebration as well as the launch of Nima Day which has been slated for December 17 every year.

The cultural display was aimed at promoting and projecting the culture of the various tribes in Nima as well as advocating and promoting their peaceful co-existence and protecting their well-being.

The colorful, well-attended and well-organized event brought together various cultural groups who performed and showcased their roots and heritage through traditional dance and displays.

Nima communities comprise tribes such as Kotokoli, Chamba, Kusuntu, Mamprusi, Bisa, Hausa, Fulani, Gindo Dagon (Kaador), Baasari, Wala, Moshie, Zabarma, Basila, Chokosi among many others.

A breathtaking horse riding display by the youth and individuals took center stage as they demonstrated the rich culture of the Hausa people.

The youth showcased numerous horse riding skills along the Nima highway as they engaged in an exchange of greetings with the Chief of Nima Nii Futa which is a symbol of the culture and traditions.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang Meet Ghanaian professor who made history as the first person in the world to att...

2 hours ago

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande District assembly elections challenges demonstrate incompetence of Jean Mensa – ...

2 hours ago

ER: Withdraw your men from our palace - Begoro Chief to IGP E/R: Withdraw your men from our palace - Begoro Chief to IGP

3 hours ago

ECs decision to upload pink sheets on dedicated portals will minimise pressure on courts —Collins Owusu Amankwah EC’s decision to upload pink sheets on dedicated portals will minimise pressure ...

3 hours ago

District Elections: Police pursue suspects for violent disturbances at Senya electoral area District Elections: Police pursue suspects for violent disturbances at Senya ele...

3 hours ago

Assembly members will receive allowances in my next government – Mahama Assembly members will receive allowances in my next government – Mahama

3 hours ago

I never said Bawumia is useless – NAPO I never said Bawumia is useless – NAPO

3 hours ago

Former defence minister Lt. General JH Smith reported dead Former defence minister Lt. General JH Smith reported dead

3 hours ago

Africas agenda for vaccine development, self-sufficiency on course – Akufo-Addo Africa’s agenda for vaccine development, self-sufficiency on course – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Google to pay compensation to millions of USA customers after Play Store court case Google to pay compensation to millions of USA customers after Play Store court c...

Just in....
body-container-line