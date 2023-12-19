Internet Safety Magazine Publisher, Rotimi Onadipe Advises Parents To Monitor Online Activities Of Their Children

19.12.2023 LISTEN

As part of his organisation's mission to prevent dangers online, a prominent advocate of internet safety and publisher of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday, advised parents to always monitor online activities of their children to save them from online risks.

Onadipe made the statement in his December 16, 2023 broadcast, which was aimed at educating users globally about how to stay safe online in the technology age.

Onadipe said: "We are in an era of technology advancement where almost everyone has access to the internet and social media, including young children that have little or no knowledge about staying safe online.

"According to media reports, there are over 120 million active internet users in Nigeria presently. A very important question we need to ask ourselves is "how many of us are thinking about the negative impact of this development?"

"We cannot shy away from the risks associated with the use of internet and social media in this digital age, particularly the danger it poses to the academic performance and future of youths and young children.

"Many young children are now addicted to unethical practices online such as cyberbullying, pornography addiction, online gaming addiction and internet fraud while others are becoming victims of online predators almost every day," he added.

The Online Safety Expert attributed the high rate of online abuse of children to carelessness of parents who don't monitor what the children do online, adding that this had done more harm than we can imagine.

He urged all parents to build good relationship with their children and always ask them to share their experiences on the internet with them, so that they can understand where they need help.

"Parents need to ask the children some important questions. How many social media platforms do they belong to? What are the things that keep them busy online? Who are their online friends? Which websites do they visit? What experience do they have online that makes them uncomfortable?

"More importantly, parents must learn more about online safety in order to protect their children online. Be informed that you cannot give out what you don't have," Onadipe said.